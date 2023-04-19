SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fans of Big Mac sauce will now be able to get it in a dip cup.

McDonald’s stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, and eastern Georgia will be able to grab Big Mac sauce dip cups for a limited time beginning April 27.

To get the sauce cups, you’ll have to order through the McDonald’s app.

The fast food joint suggests customers use the sauce to dip fries or Chicken McNuggets.

The dip cups will be in a retro blue and silver package inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich wrapping.

The sauces will only be available while supplies last.