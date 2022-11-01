Caregiver supporting woman with in walking mobility walker. Midsection of nurse is assisting disabled senior female in recovery. They are at home.

(WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster declared November to be ‘Family Caregiver Month’ to honor the role that caregivers play in communities across the state.

The South Carolina Department of Aging said that roughly 25% of adults in the state are family caregivers, with SC ranking fourth in the nation for the number of 65+ year-olds that have relocated.

“We greatly appreciate Governor McMaster recognizing November as Family Caregiver Month, and appreciate his recognition and support to celebrate the valuable role family caregivers play in the lives of our residents,” SCDOA Director Connie Munn said. “We are blessed as a state to have so many older adults who have chosen to live their golden years here, and as a state, we must do all we can to ensure they are living the best healthy lives they can.”

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that by 2030, over one million people ages 65 and older will reside in South Carolina.

For more information on the South Carolina Department on Aging visit https://aging.sc.gov/ and https://www.getcaresc.com/