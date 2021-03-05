McMaster lifts mask requirement for restaurants, state government buildings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday that lifts the mask requirement in restaurants and state government buildings.

The new executive order still “recommends” masks be worn in restaurants. Many municipalities still have their own COVID-19 restrictions in place. Myrtle Beach extended it’s mask requirement through March.

The executive order also allows state agencies to bring back the rest of state employees working remotely.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said.

A new study by WalletHub showed that South Carolina has the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the United States.

McMaster previously rescinded the “last call” order that restricted bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. Large gatherings also no longer require state approval.