SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A minor is in custody after allegedly claiming to have a handgun and threatening to shoot up a Dorchester District 2 high school, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

The minor, 16, is charged with unlawful communication, disturbing schools, threatening students, and breach of peace high and aggravated.

Saturday afternoon, DCSO, along with units from Summerville Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol, arrived at the school after hearing reports of a person threatening to open fire at Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

After arriving, officers determined at least two extracurricular activities were happening on school grounds at the time.

Authorities searched school grounds and did not find any weapons, nor did they find anyone who had a weapon, officials said.

The first reports were received at 2:44 p.m. All students were safely removed by 3:04 p.m.

The 1st Judicial Circuit Solicitor will prosecute the case in the Dorchester County Family Court, said DCSO.

The investigation for this case has ended.