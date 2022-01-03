Minor earthquakes continue near South Carolina capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Minor earthquakes are continuing to rumble in an area near South Carolina’s capital city that has tallied at least eight over the last week.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that a 2.5-magnitude quake was registered before 6 a.m. Monday near Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake was the eighth to be felt in the area since December 27, when a 3.3-magnitude quake struck, followed by two smaller ones.

Over the course of the ensuing week, four more quakes were registered. No injuries or damage have been reported from the earthquakes.

(Source: South Carolina Emergency Management Division)

