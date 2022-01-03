Minor earthquakes continue near South Carolina capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Minor earthquakes are continuing to rumble in an area near South Carolina’s capital city that has tallied at least eight over the last week.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that a 2.5-magnitude quake was registered before 6 a.m. Monday near Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake was the eighth to be felt in the area since December 27, when a 3.3-magnitude quake struck, followed by two smaller ones.

Over the course of the ensuing week, four more quakes were registered. No injuries or damage have been reported from the earthquakes.