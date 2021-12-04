Missing 13-year-old Winston-Salem girl has returned home ‘in good health,’ police say

UPDATE — Laela Kamoria Jones has returned home and is in good health, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Laela returned home on her own at 10:12 p.m. Friday.

Prior story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is missing from Winston-Salem. She is a 13-year-old Black girl who is around 5’0″ tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Laela was last seen on Nov. 30, in the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, dark blue jeans and either black Nike slides or tie-dyed Crocs.

Laela’s method of travel is unknown.

If you see Laela, please call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.

