CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s body was found Sunday after going into the water at Lake Norman and failing to resurface Saturday, according to N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement.

Officials say he went missing in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, and his body was found around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was not wearing a life jacket.

N.C. Wildlife went on to explain the man was on a pontoon boat with a group of people at the time he went in. They are unsure if he jumped or fell into the water.

Those people he was with attempted to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts.

First responders responded to the scene after calls regarding the situation came in. Upon arrival, they began searching for the man.

Search and rescue efforts were paused Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. as bad weather was forecasted to move into the area. The harsh wind was said to hamper efforts in the search area.