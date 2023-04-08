OHIO/WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Authorities in West Virginia and Ohio are asking for the public’s help finding a missing South Carolina juvenile.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Kandice Victoria Gibson, 17, of Lexington County, SC, is considered a missing juvenile out of her home state.

The Mason County and Gallia County Sheriff’s offices became involved in the case after Mason County deputies began a pursuit following a Maroon Chrysler with South Carolina plates around 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Deputies say the vehicle fled across the bridge into Ohio where it crashed on the exit ramp that leads to State Route 7.

According to the GCSO, the occupants, a Black male in a dark sweatshirt with dreadlocks up in a bun and a young white female believed to be Gibson fled from the scene toward Kanauga, Ohio.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or who sees them should contact Gallia County’s 911 Center immediately.