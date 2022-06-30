ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Geological Survey said two more earthquakes occurred early Thursday morning in South Carolina.

The USGS said the first earthquake happened after midnight in Lugoff with a 2.33 magnitude and a depth of six kilometers.

The second earthquake was reported in Elgin with a 2.03 magnitude and a depth of seven kilometers at 5:22 a.m. according to the USGS.

We previously reported that multiple earthquakes were reported near Elgin on Wednesday.

More than three dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 1.0 have been reported in the Elgin area since late 2021.