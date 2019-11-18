More indictments handed down for suspended Florence Co. sheriff

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A state grand jury has returned more indictments for suspended Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, Boone has been charged with Misconduct in Office and two counts of Campaign Ethics Violations.

The indictment alleges that Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of them before converting the funds for personal use.

Boone had previously been indicted on charges of embezzlement and misconduct and was suspended from office by Governor Henry McMaster in April.

Boone was released Monday afternoon on $50,000 bond concurrent with his previous bond, according to the attorney general.

The case is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Attorney General’s Office.

