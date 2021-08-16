More South Carolina schools set to flout mask mandate ban

State News

by: MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pupils attend a lesson at their elementary school in Berlin on August 9, 2021, after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.. – Berlin’s pupils are to wear face masks during the first two weeks after the summerholidays in order to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of South Carolina students are already quarantined for COVID-19 at the start of the fall semester as the delta variant has led to a surge in cases.

That’s prompted the state’s second-largest school district to require masks in schools in spite of a state budget proviso that bans districts from doing so without risking funding.

Charleston County School District’s board and the Richland County Council both voted Monday evening to approve an emergency ordinance to require the face coverings in schools and day cares.

The votes follow a similar measure enacted by the capital city of Columbia.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson has already said the Columbia mandate is against state law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store