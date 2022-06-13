COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, more than 100,000 South Carolinians cast their ballots during the state’s first ever no-excuse early voting period.

Early voting for the state primaries wrapped up last Friday.

SC State Election Commission (SEC) Deputy Director Chris Whitmire said more than 21,000 voters cast their ballots statewide on the last day of early voting alone.

“Early voting… was a resounding success,” Whitmire said. “We didn’t know what to expect with such a short time frame to educate voters and get the word out there.”

Election officials had a couple weeks to implement new law changes. Whitmire said voters can expect at least one difference for November’s early voting period.

“We had about 78 to 79 early voting locations open statewide for June. Some counties had four or five locations. Some had one. We only expect that number to go up, especially in those larger counties,” he said.

Under the new law, counties can have up to 7 early voting locations.

In addition to the over 100,000 ballots cast early, election officials say more than 15,000 absentee ballots have been returned.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can find their sample ballot, polling place, election results and more at scVOTES.gov.

Early voting totals by county:

CountyTotal Early Voters
Abbeville324
Aiken2,531
Allendale636
Anderson2,646
Bamberg480
Barnwell390
Beaufort7,858
Berkeley5,323
Calhoun354
Charleston6,464
Cherokee753
Chester661
Chesterfield867
Clarendon959
Colleton1,295
Darlington1,698
Dillon897
Dorchester4,195
Edgefield440
Fairfield480
Florence4,418
Georgetown2,943
Greenville3,898
Greenwood514
Hampton1,061
Horry11,618
Jasper551
Kershaw3,062
Lancaster1,548
Laurens714
Lee849
Lexington3,353
Marion716
Marlboro1,130
McCormick333
Newberry904
Oconee1,684
Orangeburg2,690
Pickens1,910
Richland9,346
Saluda295
Spartanburg2,329
Sumter2,078
Union540
Williamsburg1,928
York1,327
Statewide Total100,450
(From: South Carolina State Election Commission)