More than 13,000 positive for coronavirus as cases spike in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 361 new cases of the coronavirus in the state along with seven more deaths.

The total number of people statewide confirmed to have COVID-19 is now up to 13,005, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The state’s six highest single-day totals for coronavirus cases have all occurred within the last seven days.

525 people have now died from the virus in South Carolina.

DHEC said six of the people who died were elderly including two people in Spartanburg County, two people in Lexington County, one in Florence County, and one in Richland County. A middle-aged resident of Greenville County also died from the virus.

453 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 238,808 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county: