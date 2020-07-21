More than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 56 additional deaths reported in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 56 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,870 new confirmed cases in South Carolina Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now up to 1,203 with 73,101 total confirmed cases statewide.

DHEC also reported one new probable death along with one new probable case. There have been 236 total probable cases and 18 probable deaths.

1,593 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to DHEC estimates. The agency said hospitals are still in the process of transitioning to a new reporting system due to federal requirements.

The percent of positive cases among those tested is 22 percent.

According to DHEC, 40 of the deaths were elderly residents including 11 people in Charleston County, three people in Greenville County, two people each in Lexington, Horry, Dorchester, Aiken, Spartanburg, Florence, Beaufort, and York counties, and one person each in Cherokee, Pickens, Laurens, Colleton, Jasper, Greenwood, Georgetown, Berkeley, Dillon, and Richland counties. 14 of the deaths were middle-aged residents, including four people in Charleston County, three in Dorchester County, two in Richland County and one person each in Laurens, Beaufort, Horry, Newberry, and Spartanburg counties. Two of the deaths were young adults living in Orangeburg and Darlington counties. The probable death was reported in Aiken County.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 5

Aiken County: 10

Allendale County: 5

Anderson County: 64

Bamberg County: 10

Barnwell County: 8

Beaufort County: 61

Berkeley County: 61

Calhoun County: 5

Charleston County: 163

Cherokee County: 14

Chester County: 11

Chesterfield County: 16

Clarendon County: 14

Colleton County: 20

Darlington County: 38

Dillon County: 14

Dorchester County: 53

Edgefield County: 5

Fairfield County: 18

Florence County: 67

Georgetown County: 37

Greenville County: 147

Greenwood County: 31

Hampton County: 25

Horry County: 181

Jasper County: 22

Kershaw County: 33

Lancaster County: 22

Laurens County: 21

Lee County: 6

Lexington County: 110

Marion County: 13

Marlboro County: 7

McCormick County: 4

Newberry County: 13

Oconee County: 7

Orangeburg County: 40

Pickens County: 39

Richland County: 193

Saluda County: 10

Spartanburg County: 55

Sumter County: 93

Union County: 19

Williamsburg County: 6

York County: 74