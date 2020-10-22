More than 50 heat-related calls at Trump rally, attendees seen passing out

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Medic confirmed that there were more than 50 heat-related calls at Wednesday’s Trump rally in Gastonia.

At least a few individuals were seen being wheeled away by Medics inside of the rally.

Officials say there were 54 calls, some of which were for people who had fallen and received some minor cuts.

Side note on the event here—it was hot here today and some people did require medical attention, likely due to heat exhaustion. I personally saw two people wheeled away, but both were doing well (I saw one drinking water on the stretcher). — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngrFOX46) October 21, 2020

Thousands were in attendance at the event at the Gaston Municipal Airport. The gates opened at 4 p.m. and supporters flooded in, packing the space.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has advised that people joining a mass gatheirng such as a Trump rally get tested for COVID-19.

Dozens of North Carolina physicians recently sent a letter to Trump’s campaign urging the president to cancel his rallies for health reasons.

No additional information has been provided concerning how many people reportedly passed out or what their current conditions are.

