COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A massive Colleton County property – known as Moselle – that once belonged to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been sold.

Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, Margaret and Paul, were found shot to death near dog kennels on the night of June 7, 2021. Alex was found guilty of the killings and given two consecutive life sentences in early March following a lengthy trial.

It was believed that Murdaugh owed more than $2 million on the property in outstanding mortgage payments.

The now-sold 1,772-acre property was listed for $3.9 million by Crosby Land Company which noted an equipment shed, enclosed shop, and the now infamous 12 dog kennels on the property.

“The property boasts over 2.5 miles of river frontage, offering freshwater fishing, kayaking, and abundant deer, turkey, and waterfowl populations. The river has vehicular accessibility for launching at several locations throughout the property and with 3 miles of improved roads; these areas are accessible 365 days of the year,” the listing read.

The property sold to two buyers on Wednesday for $2,663,676, according to documents obtained by News 2. One of the two new owners confirmed the transaction to News 2 on Friday.

Alex Murdaugh acquired the Moselle property from his friend, Barrett Boulware in 2013 before later transferring ownership of the property to his wife Maggie for just $5.

John Marvin Murdaugh served as appointed personal representative for the estate of Margaret Murdaugh. The deed states that Margaret Murdaugh “owned fee simple absolute interest” in the property.

Meanwhile, dozens of items from the home were auctioned off Thursday afternoon at Liberty Auction House in Pembroke, Georgia.

Items like turtle shell lamps, chine dishware, and Murdaugh’s so-called “alibi couch” were sold during the auction.