COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host a news conference Wednesday morning.

The event will be at 11 a.m. in the lobby of the State House.

MADD is urging the House to pass a DUI ignition interlock bill that passed in the Senate by a vote 41-1 earlier this year.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to attend the event.

7 News plans to livestream this event.