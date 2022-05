YORK COUNTY (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday in Bowling Green.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. on US 321.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a motorcyclist head-on.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.