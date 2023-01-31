WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) — Alex Murdaugh’s defense team said their client was misquoted while the jury was shown a recorded interview with law enforcement days after his wife and son were murdered.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft testified he heard Murdaugh make a possible confession. After listening to the tape in court, he hasn’t changed his mind.

Murdaugh, a former South Carolina attorney, is charged with murdering his wife and son in June 2021. He’s facing up to life in prison without parole if found guilty.

NOW: Murdaugh’s defense team presses the SLED agent who testified Alex Murdaugh said, “I did him so bad,” during a recorded interview with law enforcement a few days after the murders of his wife and son. @WSPA7



Watch Day 7 of the Murdaugh trial here: https://t.co/t0cPCCKk9e https://t.co/lsZMvGq746 pic.twitter.com/GTecDWukCy — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) January 31, 2023

Tuesday morning, Murdaugh’s defense team pressed Special Agent Croft about the alleged confession. Attorney Jim Griffin asked why investigators didn’t follow up after supposedly hearing Murdaugh say, “I did him so bad,” days after the murders.

Griffin asked, “What were some of the things going on in your mind when you heard or misheard, ‘I did him so bad.’ ‘I wasn’t a good dad? I spoiled him? I killed him?'”

Croft said he made a mental note and they needed to follow up on that statement. He said they didn’t have any information to challenge him that day. Griffin pointed out in the video Croft can be seen taking notes. He asked if he had written down the statement. Croft said he couldn’t recall if he made a physical note of it or not.

Griffin played a clip of that portion of Murdaugh’s interview in court. The final time he slowed it down to a third of the original speed. Murdaugh’s defense team insist he said “they” instead of “I”.

Croft denied hearing Murdaugh say “they” in the slowed version. Griffin asked, “Would you agree the jury gets to decide what he said?” Croft replied, “I agree the jury gets to hear the tape and make their own mind up as to what he said.”

Later in the afternoon, witnesses were called to the stand to testify on evidence related to the Murdaughs’ cellphones. The prosecution’s goal is to show the jury their movements the night of the murders.

The final witness Tuesday, Lieutenant Britt Dove with SLED, said he could analyze cell phone data that shows when a phone’s orientation is changed, the screen lights up or how many steps are taken at a certain time.

He testified records show the orientation on Maggie’s phone was changed a few seconds before Alex calls her around 9:06 pm the night of the murders. Indicating it was picked up by someone. The prosecution believe this happened after she was killed.

Lt. Dove also testified Maggie’s phone received a text about forty minutes later from Alex saying, “Call me babe.”

Provided: Pool

Witnesses also testified Maggie’s phone was on airplane mode when it was found by investigators the next morning.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.