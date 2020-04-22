MUSC performs first Lowcountry plasma transfusion aimed at treating COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina says physicians have successfully infused their first COVID-19 patient with convalescent plasma in an effort to treat the new virus.

Leaders with MUSC said the patient is the first person in the Lowcountry and the second person in the state to receive the investigational therapy.

In a press release Wednesday, MUSC said it established a system to identify potential blood plasma donors by reaching out to COVID-19 patients who were initially screened by MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care and tested positive for COVID-19.

They were asked to consider plasma donation. Former patients spoke directly with MUSC Health physicians who could answer their questions about the process and explain the value of convalescent plasma donations as a treatment to help critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Plasma is the liquid in blood that contains antibodies made by the body’s immune system to attack viruses.

According to MUSC, a recovered COVID-19 patient’s plasma can be transfused into a current COVID-19 patient, which could provide relief during the disease or at least reduce complications.

“There’s reason to believe that this may be an effective therapy for COVID-19 patients,” said John Wrangle, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Hematology and Oncology. “We feel that ensuring an opportunity for people to recover from this infection is critical to creating a vast supply or inventory of plasma so that anyone in the state can draw from it when needed.”

Wrangle has worked closely with pulmonologists and other physicians on the frontline of care, researchers and regulatory experts, telemedicine staff and other specialists to establish this program quickly.

MUSC is partnering with the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection, a statewide blood bank, to collect and process plasma from approved COVID-19-recovered patients for this FDA-authorized treatment.

People who are interested in donating plasma should check with their health care provider (physician who ordered their COVID-19 RNA test) who will refer them to the Blood Connection or the American Red Cross to arrange for a blood plasma donation.

Donors must have recovered from COVID-19 and must be 28 days free of symptoms after testing positive. Every donation is important. One donor can help up to four patients suffering from the COVID-19.