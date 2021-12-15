MUSC identifies three cases of Omicron variant in Charleston County

State News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 variant, known as Omicron, has been detected in South Carolina.

MUSC scientists in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, which have been diligently processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis, have detected three cases of the variant during weekly sequencing runs this week.

Health officials said three cases were detected in Charleston County. They said the individuals who tested positive for the variant were vaccinated but had not received a booster.

This is a developing story. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.

