MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Mustang Week will be returning in 2023.

The organizers of Mustang Week previously said 2022 was going to be the last year for the event, but in a Facebook post on Monday, organizers said they have found a partner that will keep the event alive.

“Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve heard from a lot of you hoping for the event to continue,” the Facebook post reads. “Well, we are happy to say that we have found a partner that will save the event and allow it to continue.”

The 2023 event will be held Sept. 4-10 in Myrtle Beach, according to the post. The car show will be held at the Myrtle Beach Mall.

“The original staff will be involved in making sure the event transitions to the new group, who wishes to keep the same feeling as years past and retain whatever staff is interested in continuing,” the post reads.

The organizers said more details would be released at a later time.