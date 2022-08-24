MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A day care worker at Ocean View Teacher Learning Center in Myrtle Beach was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13.

On Monday, Katherine Coleman, 33, allegedly grabbed the arm of a 1-year-old and shoved his head into his mat multiple times, according to the warrants. The incident was caught on video.

Coleman is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Coleman has a bond hearing scheduled for 4 p.m., according to the South Carolina Public Index.

Ocean View Teacher Learning Center is listed online as a ministry of Ocean View Baptist Church.

Ocean View Teacher Learning Center told News13 Coleman does not work with the center and it took action when their standard of care was not met.

“Immediate and appropriate action was taken to remove the teacher from our center,” the center said in a statement by phone. “Proper authorities were also notified regarding the specific situation. We are working with and praying for the families that have been affected.”

She has been given a $50,000 bond.