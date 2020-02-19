Myrtle Beach man charged, accused of threatening to kill woman, her 1-year-old child during date

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her 1-year-old child during a date in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police were contacted around 1:45 a.m. Monday by Horry County police in reference to a woman who reported being assaulted in Myrtle Beach, an incident report from Myrtle Beach police said. Horry County police transported victim to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The suspect is identified in the report as Jonathan R. Bohannon, 41.

Jonathan Rodman Bohannon seen in a booking photo from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center dated February 17, 2020.

The victim told Myrtle Beach police that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, she arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of 20th Avenue North for a third date between the suspect and the victim, according to the report. The victim said she and the suspect then went to a nearby restaurant and ordered food to bring back to the suspect’s home. After returning to the home, the suspect was “reported to have been drinking heavily until, sometime after midnight, he grew quite violent.”

The victim reported to police the suspect choked her with his arm and had held his hand over her mouth to prevent the victim from leaving, the report said. The suspect was also reported to “have retrieved a large kitchen knife and wielded same within inches of the victim, threatening to kill both her and her 1-year-old child,” who wasn’t present at the time of the alleged crime.

It was also reported by the victim that the suspect broke the victim’s phone and “discarded it over the balcony of his first floor apartment,” according to the report. “The offender was also reported to be in possession of cocaine. The victim went on to add that the offender advised her that he was in possession of two handguns; one under the bed and one in the bathroom. These weapons were not seen.”

“At one point,” the victim screamed and a family member of the suspect, who shares the home, entered the room and helped the victim escape, said the report. Officers later located the victim’s phone “just outside the offender’s balcony” and the phone was collected and photographed.

The report added that “on the front seat of the vehicle the offender is known to drive, officers noticed a clear plastic baggie containing white in color powdery substance, believed to be cocaine.”

Myrtle Beach Police Department booking records say Bohannon is charged with first degree assault and battery.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Bohannon is from Myrtle Beach and was booked around 10 p.m. Monday. His charges are listed as assault and battery- first degree, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond was set at $50,000 and Bohannon remains in the center as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

