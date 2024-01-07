MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man realized he won a $200,000 scratch off ticket as he was waiting at a car wash, the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

“When I saw how much I won, my eyes teared up,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was a $5 ticket picked out at the 365 Stores LLC at 4570 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

“I haven’t spent much of it yet,” he said. “I want to do something for my children.”

365 Stores LLC in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

One top prize of $200,000 remains in the 5-spot game at odds of 1 in 660,000.