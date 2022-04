MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A beachside boardwalk is getting a colorful makeover in a South Carolina vacation spot.

Myrtle Beach recently began a $3.7 million facelift for its boardwalk. Workers are in replacing the original Southern yellow pine decking, which is about 12 years old.

The new “wood-look decking” comes in nine colors. The city says the linear pattern will add visual appeal. Work is being done in three phases and is expected to be completed by late summer.