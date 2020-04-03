1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour New Prospect Baptist - Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Myrtle Beach’s spring bike week will be combined with the fall rally in October

State News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson has announced the 2020 Myrtle Beach Spring bike week will be combined with the fall rally.

The combined rallies are expected to be the second week of October, accord to Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson owner Phil Schoonover.

Schoonover said the change was made because of the already reschedule or canceled events and the “uncertainty that enveloped all of us throughout the country.”

The spring rally, also knows as the Harley bike week, is an annual event on the Grand Strand that brings thousands of bikers into town for parties and festivals. 

“Social distancing is easy on a Harley,” Schoonover posted on the dealer’s social media page, “let’s ride!”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories