N.C. ‘reporting error’ fuels 200,000 COVID testing overcount

State News

by: BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina public health officials have announced a major reporting error in the number of coronavirus tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

North Carolina previously reported having more than 2 million COVID-19 tests performed.

Officials now say that is 200,000 more than were actually performed. They blame LabCorp.

DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen says the company gave different numbers when it reported electronically and manually.

She noted the error doesn’t affect data on key metrics such as the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

LabCorp is one of two nationwide lab chains that are the backbone of COVID testing in the United States.

