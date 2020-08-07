NASCAR and jousting exceptions to SC’s large crowd ban

A sign at Darlington Raceway displays a message thanking front-line workers Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR, which has been idle since March 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic, makes its return with the Real Heroes 400 Nascar Cup Series auto race Sunday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fans can watch September’s NASCAR race at Darlington in person thanks to exceptions granted to South Carolina’s rule banning gatherings of more than 250 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Commerce reviews requests to have crowds of more than 250 at events and has given approval to at least 71 large gatherings.

Along with the Southern 500 NASCAR race at Darlington Speedway, they are allowing festivals, concerts, shows like the Medieval Times dinner and jousting competition in Myrtle Beach, sporting tournaments for children and the Showstopper Dance Competition.

College football teams are expected to ask for exemptions as well.