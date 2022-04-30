SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is recognizing National Hurricane Preparedness Week starting on May 1.

Each day of the week will have a different planning recommendation.

The week kicks off with Sunday’s planning recommendation which involves determining your risk when it comes to hurricanes. What kind of wind and water hazards exist where you live? You might be surprised to find out that storms can have a significant impact even if you don’t live on the coast.

The week ends with Saturday’s planning recommendation which involves completing your written hurricane plan. This involves not only your plant of what you will do in case of a hurricane but also where you will get your information, who gives your evacuation orders.

To get more information about National Hurricane Preparedness Week, you can click the link here.