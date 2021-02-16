National Weather Service says EF3 tornado ripped through NC county

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service now says an EF3 tornado tore through parts of Brunswick County late Monday – killing three.

NWS says the tornado had winds of around 160 miles per hour.

Earlier Tuesday, NWS confirmed a tornado caused the damage at the coast but needed more time to investigate before releasing further information.

Power lines are down and many homes are damaged, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, after a tornado hit the south end of Brunswick County overnight, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

All three residents who were killed were from the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, according to Ed Conrow, director of Emergency Management for Brunswick County.

No one has been reported missing following the tornado. 10 people were hurt in the twister.

Brunswick County Emergency Services, including multiple fire and law enforcement agencies, are on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads, authorities said.

At noon, the effort turned from a search and rescue to recovery, Conrow said.

Around 37,000 customers lost power over night in the area as nine power structures were destroyed as well several lines were torn down, according to Josh Winslow, CEO of Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation

At noon, Winslow said 3,000 remained without power.

Victims can go to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 5869 Ocean Highway West in Ocean Isle.