GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of Electric Tequila Bar & Grill in Greensboro has been charged after a hail of bullets left two women injured earlier this month.

Bobby Bullins, 41, of Eden, has been charged with allowing affray to occur on licensed premises, allowing controlled substance violations to occur on licensed premises and failing to superintend licensed premises, according to Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Bullins contacted ALE Special Agents and surrendered his ABC permits on Tuesday.

The night of the shooting

On the night of Nov. 4, bullets sent people diving for cover outside of the Battleground Avenue nightclub.

Police continue to search for the suspect who fired dozens of shots, injuring two women.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan was on a police ride-along when the call came in about the shooting that left two women with gunshot wounds to their legs.

“One of the officers, a 20-year veteran, told me that he had never seen so many bullet bases at one site,” she said. “Even with something like [the shooting], we as a city don’t have the ability to say, ‘You can’t open up tomorrow.'”

Electric Tequila reopened Sunday afternoon, and the Greensboro Police Department had to remove hundreds of people because the building was over capacity.

“There should have been some pause for them to see what they could do differently,” Vaughan said. “I think things aren’t working because people just love that almighty dollar and they don’t care if their patrons are at risk.”

The city is looking to file a civil nuisance abatement lawsuit against the club. It’s a long process but could result in the closure of the business.

A common occurrence

Business owners in the area say they are familiar with the type of violence that erupted outside of Electric Tequila that night.

“Within the last two years it’s been gunshots, fights, gunshots and more gunshots,” a nearby business owner said. “We’ve found unconscious people bleeding out in the parking lot and we’ve had to call EMS.”