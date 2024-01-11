HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A 70-year-old bridge in Henderson County has been closed, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced Thursday.

The closure is due to heavy rains and ensuing runoff, that compromised the bridge’s stability.

The bridge, located at South Mills Gap Road, runs over the Clear Creek. Engineers are working on a plan to replace the structure in the next few months.

According to the NCDOT, the new bridge comes wider lanes, taller guardrail, and the ability bear heavier trucks.

Drivers now have to take a two-mile detour via Fruitland Road and U.S. 64.