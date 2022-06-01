BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a business owner in Swannanoa on multiple fraudulent charges.

Deputies said Bradon Gray, owner of East Asheville Storage, was arrested on February 16, May 3rd and May 20th. He was charged with the following:

Eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense

Two counts of felony breaking and entering

Two counts of felony larceny after breaking

Fraudulent disposal of a security

Injury to personal property

Financial card fraud

Financial card theft

Deputies said the sheriff’s office received and investigated 55 complaints in reference to the business and executed two search warrants on the property.

The sheriff’s office said a homicide also took place at East Asheville Storage in May 2021, but Gray was not charged in that investigation.

Deputies said anyone renting a storage unit at East Asheville Storage should check the security of their unit. Stolen property can be reported by calling (828) 250-6670.

Gray was released on a $10,000 bond on May 20th.