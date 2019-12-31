NC city commissioner arrested on child porn charges, SBI says

HAVELOCK, NC (WSPA) – State Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a North Carolina city commissioner on a dozen child pornography charges.

According to the North Carolina SBI, the agency was requested to investigate Havelock city commissioner Peter Devlin VanVliet by the city’s police department on December 27.

After an investigation, VanVliet was arrested at his home shortly after midnight Tuesday by special agents.

VanVliet is charged with twelve counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

VanVliet has since been released on $100,000 bond.