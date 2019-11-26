NC community raises more than $12,000 for trooper fighting cancer

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — People all over North Carolina are donating thousands to support a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper and Marine Corps veteran fighting cancer.

Trooper Mike Dawkins is assigned to Troop D District 5, Alamance County.

Dawkins’ friends say he’s a private man who would never ask for help, which is exactly why they’re fundraising for him. So far the community has raised over $12,000 for his treatment, according to the GoFundMe in his honor.

“He needs our help to help offset the staggering costs associated with treatment. Mike just underwent his first round of chemotherapy at Duke hospital and his treatment plan will require him to go for additional rounds every three weeks,” the GoFundMe reads.

A trooper close to Dawkins says he was recently diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CCL) and Manta Cell Lymphoma (MCL).

Dawkins is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has been an NCSHP trooper for 15 years, according to GoFundMe.

