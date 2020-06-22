NC county removes Confederate monument outside of courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The removal of the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument, located outside of the Pitt County Courthouse, at the corner of 3rd and Evans streets in Greenville, has been removed.

To minimize traffic control and safety concerns, crews began work at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 22 and worked for approximately 5 and 1/2 hours on the removal process.

The statue atop the monument was removed shortly before 5 a.m.; however, due to mechanical issues with the crane contracted to perform the removal, the pedestal and base will be removed at a later time.

Pitt County officials said, “Immediately upon removal, the statue transported to a secure, monitored location where it will be preserved and stored (along with all other components, once removed) until a relocation committee, appointed by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners determines a permanent location.”

This action follows a directive by the Board of Commissioners, given during their regular meeting on Monday, June 15 where they voted 7-2 in favor of the “immediate removal” of the monument.

PREVIOUS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Board of Commissioners has voted for the immediate removal of a statue of a Confederate Soldier at Pitt County Courthouse.

The monument is on the corner of West 3rd and South Evans Street and was presented to the public in 1914, as an honor to the Confederate Soldiers who fought for the South in the Civil War.

It was created by W.H. Mullins Company, using bronze and granite.

However, this was not the first time the removal of the statue has been discussed.

In 2006, a group of people began requesting the statue be removed off the courthouse lawn.

On Monday, The Pitt County Board of Commissioners met to discuss the removal of the statue.

County leaders cited the statue as a public safety issue.

County Manager Scott Elliott said he’s been told by law enforcement there have been credible threats of further violence to the monument and courthouse property.

County leaders are using the security risk, along with the fact that the county owns the statue, to legally justify its removal.



The Confederate Soldier statue (left) that sits outside Pitt County’s Court House (right).

The motion was approved by a 7-2 vote.

County leaders estimate it will cost around $100,000 to remove and store the statue.

The Pitt County Commissioners approved a motion to form a committee to explore where the statue should be relocated.