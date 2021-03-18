NC deputies find real firearms disguised as Nerf guns while conducting drug arrest

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies found real guns disguised as toys at the home of a man arrested on drug charges Wednesday.

On March 13 investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police and the Newton Police executed a search warrant at a home on Old Catawba Road in Catawba after learning that narcotics were possibly at the location.

During the search, investigators seized quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana. They also seized about $2,300 and 20 firearms, including pistols, rifles and shotguns.

One of the weapons, a converted Glock model 19 pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, had been altered to look like a toy Nerf gun. While firearms like this are not illegal to possess, law enforcement says they’re especially concerning.



Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, was arrested and charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He’s being held on a $20,000 unsecured bond and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on March 18.