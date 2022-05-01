PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina has reopened to traffic as firefighters have made progress controlling a fire in the Pisgah National Forest.

The agency said on Saturday that the Barnett Branch fire covers 370 acres, but it’s now 50% contained.

The parkway had been closed earlier in the week from U.S. Highway 276 to the Pisgah Inn.

Portions of the Yellow Gap Road and some trails remain closed.

Thirty U.S. Forest Service firefighters were assigned to work the wildfire Saturday.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.