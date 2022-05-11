RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has proposed how he’d like lawmakers to adjust the second year of a two-year state government budget that got signed into law just six months ago.

The Democratic governor unveiled his ideas Wednesday at a news conference.

He would spend or earmark much of a projected $6.2 billion surplus to address further a host of needs like building construction, education inequities, affordable housing and worker retention.

There would also be higher pay for state employees and teachers beyond what the enacted budget already directs.

The spending is likely to breed skepticism among legislative Republicans.

The General Assembly reconvenes next week.