NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

State News

by: GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would do away with the permit someone must obtain from a county sheriff before buying a pistol.

Cooper’s veto on Monday was expected. He says gun-permit laws reduce deaths and the availability of guns to commit crimes.

An override will be challenging for Republicans at the General Assembly and for conservative gun-rights supporters, who see ending the pistol-permit mandate as a big agenda item.

The permit requirement goes back more than 100 years.

Bill supporters say the current permit process is duplicative with the comprehensive national checks performed by licensed gun dealers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store