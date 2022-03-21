NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A homeless man has been arrested and charged in the death of a man whose body was found in a Carteret County road in Newport Sunday morning.

Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was charged with the death of Daniel Andrew Brisson, 46, of Holly Lane in Newport. Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol were investigating after Brisson’s body was found around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Harris Road.

A passerby stopped and called 911 after finding the body in the road.

Clauson was charged with an open count of murder. He was being held in the Carteret County jail without bond. His first court appearance is Tuesday.

Clauson is the same man who went missing last June, prompting a massive search of the Croatan National Forest. He was found in the forest eight days later, Maj. Jason Wank with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan.

Officials said the case is still being investigated. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call crime-stoppers at 252-726-INFO.