NC inmate dies after prison attack

COLUMBUS CO., NC (WSPA) – An inmate at a North Carolina prison died Saturday after he was stabbed with a homemade weapon.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the attack happened around 9:45pm at Columbus Correctional Institution in Columbus County.
49-year-old Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed multiple times in a dormitory, according to DPS.
Whitmeyer died around an hour later.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.
Whitmeyer was in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping in Cumberland County, North Carolina in January 2014.