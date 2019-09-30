NC inmate dies after prison attack

Scott Whitmeyer (From: NC Department of Public Safety)

COLUMBUS CO., NC (WSPA) – An inmate at a North Carolina prison died Saturday after he was stabbed with a homemade weapon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the attack happened around 9:45pm at Columbus Correctional Institution in Columbus County.

49-year-old Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed multiple times in a dormitory, according to DPS.

Whitmeyer died around an hour later.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

Whitmeyer was in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping in Cumberland County, North Carolina in January 2014.