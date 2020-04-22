NC inmate with pre-existing conditions dies of COVID-19, DPS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced the state’s first inmate death due to COVID-19.

The inmate was at the Pender Correctional Institution when they tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10, DPS officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was hospitalized on April 13 and died on April 21, according to the release.

Officials said the man was in his late 50s and had pre-existing conditions which were made worse by COVID-19.

The release said prison leaders have taken action to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”