GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are being held on a $1 million secured bond after police said 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized from their car during a traffic stop.

A Gaston County Police K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hudson Boulevard and Armstrong Park Road. Around 3:32 p.m. Monday, July 24, a K-9 Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Buick sedan that they said committed several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, the officer’s canine alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search by the K-9 resulted in the seizure of fentanyl pills that were “hidden inside a statue” in the vehicle, police said.

The 10,000 pills weighed about 1 kilogram and have a street value of roughly $330,000, police said. The driver of the Buick, identified as Angel Alvarez De Leon, as well as the passenger, identified as Alfredo Diaz, both of Dallas, Texas, were both arrested.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.