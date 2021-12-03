NC law banning ‘Carolina Squat’ takes effect as SC lawmakers push for the same

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — A new North Carolina law went into effect this week that bans the ‘Carolina Squat’.

In September, Gov. Roy Cooper officially signed House Bill 692 into law prompting a sigh of relief for many residents.

According to the sponsors of the bill, the “Carolina Squat”, also known as the “Cali Lean” or “Tennessee Tilt”, could pose a safety hazard to drivers.

The ‘Carolina Squat’ is achieved when a truck is lowered or unmodified in the rear and raised at the front. This modification has the ability to block the driver’s view of the road and drivers ahead of them.

According to the bill, it’s now illegal for the front fender of the car to be 4 inches higher than the back fender.

“If, by alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender. For the purposes of this subsection, the height of the fender shall be a vertical measurement from and perpendicular to the ground, through the centerline of the wheel, and to the bottom of the fender.” HOUSE BILL 692, RATIFIED BILL

In June, more than 70,000 residents across the state signed a petition demanding representatives to make this modification fully illegal.

Both lawmakers and mechanics in the Carolinas said the ‘squat’ is dangerous and can damage integral parts of a vehicle.

Affordable Auto Repair Owner Shawn Thomson said an incomplete lift can add stress and damage to the motor.

“They shouldn’t do it. All of your oil is sloshed to the back now. The oil is supposed to stay near your motor and lubricate everything,” Thompson said, “Think about having an accident because of this. They could kill somebody. It’s very unsafe.”

A prefiled bill sponsored by several South Carolina Representatives, including Wooten and May, is aimed to ban squatted pickup trucks across the state.

The bill, expected to be taken up by the legislature in January 2022, would require drivers to have a height differential less than five inches. If violated, drivers could face fines of up to $50.

However, beginning Dec. 1, vehicles with the modification will no longer be allowed on North Carolina roads.

After three infractions of the new law, drivers will be subject to losing their licenses for at least one year.