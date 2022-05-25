(WGHP) — Just three days after a shooting in a Texas elementary school, an NRA convention will be held in Houston.

The docket of speakers for the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum that begins on Friday, May 27 includes Texas politicians like Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz, as well as former President Donald Trump.

North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will also be speaking at the convention Sunday morning at a “prayer breakfast.” The convention’s website also identifies him as an NRA board member.

The website states:

“NRA-ILA’s Annual Leadership Forum is one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country, featuring our nation’s top Second Amendment leaders in government, the media, and the entertainment industry.”

Only NRA members are permitted to attend, but admission is free for those members.

Gubernatorial candidate Beta O’Rourke tweeted, asking Governor Abbott to cancel his appearance at this event in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting on Tuesday, and asked that the governor request the NRA move the event out of Texas entirely.

WGHP has reached out to Lieutenant Governor’s office for a statement.