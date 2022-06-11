BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on multiple theft charges following a traffic stop in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving in the Leicester Community. Deputies identified the driver as Christopher Garland Collins.

Deputies learned that Collins had four warrants for another county and was arrested at the scene.

Deputies said they received a tip from a community member that Collins may have been involved in a breaking and entering case.

Detectives searched the car and found $12,186 worth of stolen property from two separate break-ins.

According to deputies, Collins was charged with the following:

Two counts of conspiracy to commit felony breaking &entering and larceny

Two counts of felony breaking and entering

Two counts of felony larceny

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of firearm by a felon

Possession of burglary tools

Damage to personal property

Reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center where he is not eligible for bond.