MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy man was arrested after a man was fatally shot by a crossbow on Monday, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 11:16 a.m., the SCSO was called about a shooting within the 100 block of Green Street in Mount Airy.

When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found Jeffrey Wayne Bowman, 58, of Mount Airy, deceased from an apparent crossbow wound.

Deputies found the man who called them, who they say was later identified as the shooter, on the property where Bowman was killed.

Bobby Darrell Ladd, 47, of Mount Airy, was arrested in connection to Bowman’s murder.

Investigators say the death resulted from an ongoing dispute between the two men.

Ladd received no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.