KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said a North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members.

News outlets reported Kinston police apprehended 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. in Goldsboro on Thursday night. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse.

Police did not know how the three were related.

Officers were called to a location early Thursday in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Johnny Rouse and Ruby Cox dead.

Police said tips led investigators to identify Lawrence Cox as the suspect.